Halvorsen hurt his elbow in Saturday's outing against the Pirates, and Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said after the contest that the closer's injury "don't look good," Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Halvorsen was able to throw only five pitches before he was removed in the middle of Spencer Horwitz's at-bat. Given Schaeffer's comments, Halvorsen may be dealing with a serious injury, though the team will presumably await test results before determining next steps. Victor Vodnik could be next in line for save chances if Halvorsen does indeed need to miss time.