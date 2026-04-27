Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Jettisoned to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Halvorsen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Halvorsen was with the big club for a few days while Jimmy Herget was on paternity leave, making a couple scoreless appearances. With Herget returned to the active roster, Halvorsen is headed back to the minors.
More News
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Back in big-league bullpen•
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Not expected to make roster•
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Faces hitters Monday•
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Resumes throwing•
-
Rockies' Seth Halvorsen: Not making much progress•