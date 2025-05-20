Halvorsen (0-1) took the loss and was charged with a blown save Monday against the Phillies, allowing four runs on five hits while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Halvorsen had picked up Colorado's most recent save -- Saturday versus Tampa Bay -- but was brought in for the eighth inning Monday with the Rockies up by a run. The right-hander gave up the lead on a two-run homer by Alec Bohm and then allowed three more hits, resulting in two more runs, before he was pulled. Halvorsen's usage in the outing suggests that he's not locked in as Colorado's go-to closer despite tying for the team lead with two saves. Zach Agnos also has two saves and has pitched much better than Halvorsen with a 1.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP to Halvorsen's 5.30 and 1.61 marks.