Halvorsen suffered a right elbow injury in Saturday's 8-5 win over the Pirates, and Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer said after the contest that the closer's injury "don't look good," Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

Halvorsen threw only five pitches before he was removed in the top of the ninth inning in the middle of Spencer Horwitz's at-bat. Given Schaeffer's comments, Halvorsen may be dealing with a serious injury, though the team will presumably await test results before determining next steps. Victor Vodnik could be next in line for save chances if Halvorsen does indeed need to miss time.