Oh was traded to the Rockies on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Oh likely won't mind the move, as he'll get to join a team much more involved in a playoff race, though it's certainly a downgrade in his fantasy value. The veteran had been in the mix for saves in Toronto with Roberto Osuna suspended but is now firmly in a setup role in Colorado. Plus, he now has a nightmare of a home park. There's little reason to go near a non-closing reliever in Coors unless they can boast an off-the-charts strikeout rate (see Adam Ottavino), which Oh cannot.