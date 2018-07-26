Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Acquired by Rockies
Oh was traded to the Rockies on Wednesday, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Oh likely won't mind the move, as he'll get to join a team much more involved in a playoff race, though it's certainly a downgrade in his fantasy value. The veteran had been in the mix for saves in Toronto with Roberto Osuna suspended but is now firmly in a setup role in Colorado. Plus, he now has a nightmare of a home park. There's little reason to go near a non-closing reliever in Coors unless they can boast an off-the-charts strikeout rate (see Adam Ottavino), which Oh cannot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Available Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Out with flu•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Earns fourth win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Could get save chances•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Picks up second save•
-
Blue Jays' Seung Hwan Oh: Works sixth inning Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...
-
Bullpen Report: Yates, Minter solid?
How likely are Kirby Yates and A.J. Minter to stick as their teams' closers? What's going on...
-
Waivers: Discovering Poncedeleon
Daniel Poncedeleon's debut deserves reaction and Fantasy attention, even if the peripherals...