Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Battling neck stiffness
Oh is considered day-to-day as he is dealing with neck stiffness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
The neck issue could help explain Oh's outing Saturday, as he gave up a pair of two-run homers and four total hits over two-thirds of an inning. The veteran right-hander apparently slept wrong and will likely take a couple days off to recover.
