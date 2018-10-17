Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Could return to South Korea in 2019
Oh is considering a return to South Korea to play in the Korea Baseball Organization for the 2019 season. The 36-year-old said, "I feel like I want to return to the KBO while I still have the energy to help the team and pitch in front of home fans. I can't make this decision alone. I'll have to speak with my agency about the next season." Oh cited fatigue from living in a foreign country as the main reason for this potential transition, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Obviously, this would be a huge loss for Colorado's bullpen heading into next spring. The Rockies traded for Oh in late July to help revamp their bullpen, and he wound up logging a 2.53 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 24 strikeouts in 21.1 innings of relief. Since he went over 70 total appearances in 2018, Oh has a vesting club option of $2.5 million for next year.
