Oh is expected to remain with the Rockies next season, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Oh had made comments last week about returning to South Korea, but new reports suggest that he's likely to remain in the majors for at least one more season. It should be noted, however, that the updated reports come from the Rockies themselves and not from Oh's camp, so it's possible that this story isn't over yet.

