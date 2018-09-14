Oh has been held out since Sunday because of left hamstring tightness, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Oh last pitched Sunday against the Dodgers when he allowed a hit and struck out one, but he's been unable to pitch since due to a hamstring injury. Manager Bud Black stated "He truly is day-to-day, and hopefully the Final Boss will be able to get back on track here in the next few days." The Rockies are set to begin a three-game series with the Giants starting Friday.