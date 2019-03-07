Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Ready for game action
Oh (neck) is listed among the Rockies' available bullpen arms for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
it's unclear if the Rockies will turn to Oh once starter Antonio Senzatela departs from the contest, but the reliever's inclusion on the lineup card implies that he's moved past the stiff back that had been bothering him for nearly a week. The brevity of Oh's absence means he should be ready to open the season as one of the top setup men for closer Wade Davis.
More News
-
Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Throws bullpen session•
-
Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Battling neck stiffness•
-
Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Expected to remain in MLB next season•
-
Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Could return to South Korea in 2019•
-
Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Sharp in return to action•
-
Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Close to returning•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...