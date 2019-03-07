Oh (neck) is listed among the Rockies' available bullpen arms for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

it's unclear if the Rockies will turn to Oh once starter Antonio Senzatela departs from the contest, but the reliever's inclusion on the lineup card implies that he's moved past the stiff back that had been bothering him for nearly a week. The brevity of Oh's absence means he should be ready to open the season as one of the top setup men for closer Wade Davis.