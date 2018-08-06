Oh worked around a pair of hits in a scoreless inning of work to earn his third save of the season Sunday against the Brewers.

Colorado had the chance to win the game in regulation, but Adam Ottavino blew a save opportunity to send the game into extras. It was Oh who closed things out in the 11th, recording his first save in a Rockies uniform. Wade Davis and Ottavino are still ahead of Oh in the pecking order for saves, but his outstanding work as a setup man and situational closer should prove valuable to the club as they battle for playoff seeding in the second half.