Oh (hamstring) retired the only two batters he faced in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers.

Oh wound up missing a little less than two weeks with a hamstring injury. The veteran reliever needed just nine pitches -- seven of which went for strikes -- to retire Justin Turner and Manny Machado, suggesting he should be good to go for the final week-plus of the season. Oh owns a 2.76 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 74 strikeouts across 65.1 innings on the year.