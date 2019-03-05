Rockies' Seung Hwan Oh: Throws bullpen session
Oh (neck) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Oh has been battling a stiff neck for the past few days, but the issue doesn't seem likely to keep him out for long. He should still have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, barring setbacks.
