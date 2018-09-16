Oh (hamstring) is hoping to return Monday against the Dodgers, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Oh hasn't pitched since Sept. 9 due to a hamstring injury, but the veteran right-hander is on the cusp of a return. The reliever owns an impressive 2.78 ERA 1.05 WHIP and 74:17 K:BB through 64.2 innings this season. He should immediately slot back into a key setup role.