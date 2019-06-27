Oh (abdomen) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Oh threw a bullpen session earlier in the week with no issues, clearing the way for him to face hitters for the first time since landing on the shelf earlier in June. The Rockies will wait until after Friday's live BP session before determining the next step in his recovery, but it sounds like Oh is closing in on a rehab assignment.

