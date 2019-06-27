Rockies' Seunghwan Oh: Scheduled for live BP
Oh (abdomen) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday at Coors Field, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Oh threw a bullpen session earlier in the week with no issues, clearing the way for him to face hitters for the first time since landing on the shelf earlier in June. The Rockies will wait until after Friday's live BP session before determining the next step in his recovery, but it sounds like Oh is closing in on a rehab assignment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...