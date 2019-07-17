Oh (abdomen) will undergo surgery on his right elbow to remove loose particles and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Oh has been on the injured list since June 10 with a left abdominal strain but will now be sidelined for several months due to the elbow surgery. The 37-year-old will finish the season with a 9.33 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 21 appearances, and he'll enter the 2020 season with some uncertainty due to his age, the injury and the fact he'll be a free agent.