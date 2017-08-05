Carle was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

He pitched the only big-league inning of his career earlier this season, and has logged a 6.05 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 55 innings -- primarily out of the bullpen -- in Albuquerque. Look for Carle to be used in low-leverage spots.

