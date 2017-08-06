Carle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Carle wound up being the roster casualty as a result of Jake McGee's return from the disabled list. The 25-year-old didn't make an appearance during this cup of coffee with Colorado, although he very well could make a return trip to LoDo once rosters expand in September.

