Rockies' Shane Carle: Sent back to minors
Carle was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Carle wound up being the roster casualty as a result of Jake McGee's return from the disabled list. The 25-year-old didn't make an appearance during this cup of coffee with Colorado, although he very well could make a return trip to LoDo once rosters expand in September.
