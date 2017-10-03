Rockies' Shane Carle: Usage limited following September callup
Carle made two appearances in the month of September, allowing three runs on six hits in three innings of work.
With the Rockies in the thick of a playoff chase, the 26-year-old was rarely used following his September callup. Carle transitioned into a relief role this season at Triple-A, but with a 5.37 ERA and a middling strikeout rate with the Isotopes, he doesn't pose as much more than organizational depth unless something drastically changes.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...