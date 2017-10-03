Carle made two appearances in the month of September, allowing three runs on six hits in three innings of work.

With the Rockies in the thick of a playoff chase, the 26-year-old was rarely used following his September callup. Carle transitioned into a relief role this season at Triple-A, but with a 5.37 ERA and a middling strikeout rate with the Isotopes, he doesn't pose as much more than organizational depth unless something drastically changes.