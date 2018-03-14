Rockies' Shawn O'Malley: Hampered by fractured hand
O'Malley is sidelined with a broken left hand, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
No word has come forth as to when the injury cropped up, but the injury limited him to just 15 at-bats this spring. O'Malley hopes to have the cast removed from his hand later this week, but even with a brace on his hand, it will be tough to take part in many baseball activities for the time being. This all but rules him out from landing an active roster spot out of camp, leaving him to dwell as an organizational depth piece once again this season.
