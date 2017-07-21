Cardullo (wrist) went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in his return from the disabled list with Double-A Hartford on Thursday.

Cardullo broke his wrist back in May, but he came back with a bang after a two-month absence. Wrist injuries sometimes sap power, but it doesn't to be too much of a concern in this instance. Cardullo will continue to act as organizational depth in the Rockies' organization while he's healthy.

