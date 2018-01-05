Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Re-ups with Rockies
Cardullo re-signed a minor-league deal with Colorado, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Cardullo appeared in 15 games with the Rockies in 2017, hitting .143/.250/.143 with three RBI in 32 plate appearances. The outfielder spent most of the year in Double-A, but dealt with a broken wrist that kept him sideline for a couple of months in the summer. Looking ahead, Cardullo will provide additional depth for the club, but it unlikely to make an impact for fantasy purposes. Look for the 30-year-old to play for Triple-A Albuquerque in 2018.
More News
-
Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Clubs homer in return from Double-A DL•
-
Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Dealing with broken wrist•
-
Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Rejoins Rockies on minors deal•
-
Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Released by Rockies•
-
Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Sent back to minors•
-
Rockies' Stephen Cardullo: Picks up RBI after late entry•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...