Cardullo re-signed a minor-league deal with Colorado, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Cardullo appeared in 15 games with the Rockies in 2017, hitting .143/.250/.143 with three RBI in 32 plate appearances. The outfielder spent most of the year in Double-A, but dealt with a broken wrist that kept him sideline for a couple of months in the summer. Looking ahead, Cardullo will provide additional depth for the club, but it unlikely to make an impact for fantasy purposes. Look for the 30-year-old to play for Triple-A Albuquerque in 2018.