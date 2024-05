Gonsalves signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Tuesday.

The Dodgers brought Gonsalves in on a minor-league deal in January, and he posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.89 WHIP through 18 innings with their Triple-A affiliate before being released Friday. He'll now look to carve out a role for himself within the Rockies organization, though a return to the majors is unlikely barring a drastic turnaround. The 29-year-old southpaw will report to Triple-A Albuquerque.