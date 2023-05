High-A Spokane placed Thompson on the 7-day injured list May 2 with an unspecified injury.

Before hitting the shelf with the injury, the 21-year-old Thompson was making a strong early case for a promotion to Double-A Hartford. Over the first month of the minor-league season, Thompson slashed .463/.513/.746 with 12 extra-base hits, five stolen bases and a 7.7 percent strikeout rate over 78 plate appearances. He currently leads all minor-league players in batting average and wRC+ (233).