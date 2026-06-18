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Rockies' Sterlin Thompson: Hits first two homers of career

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Thompson went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs and a double in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Cubs.

Thompson homered in the third and fifth innings. This was his first multi-hit effort since June 5, though he's had a tough time getting into the lineup over the last couple of weeks. The left-handed-hitting outfielder has lost out on a regular role as the Rockies get healthier, with Jake McCarthy (illness) rejoining the lineup Tuesday. McCarthy is likely to handle a starting role in left field, so Thompson's time with the big club could come to a close the next time a spot on the 26-man roster needs to be opened. So far this season, Thompson is batting .242 with a .722 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, seven runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 69 plate appearances.

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