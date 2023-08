The Rockies promoted Thompson from High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford on Tuesday.

In his Double-A debut Tuesday, Thompson served as Hartford's designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. One of the top prospects in the Colorado system, the 22-year-old third baseman earned the bump up to Hartford after slashing .323/.399/.520 with seven home runs and 14 stolen bases in 263 plate appearances at Spokane.