Thompson batted .348/.380/.500 with one home run and two steals over 11 games with Single-A Fresno to close out the season.

That friendly batting line comes with two caveats: the small sample size and the hitter-friendly California League. Thompson was noticeably less spectacular in a 15-game rookie-ball stint, batting .273/.328/.382 before he was bumped up. Nonetheless, it's a strong start for the Rockies' 2022 first-rounder, who certainly looked like he belonged in pro ball. He'll probably start next season back in Single-A.