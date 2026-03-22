Manager Warren Schaeffer said Sunday that Rumfield has secured a spot on the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rumfield had been attending camp as a non-roster invitee but will wind up breaking camp with the big club after slashing .286/.368/.531 with four home runs and one stolen base across his 57 plate appearances in Cactus League play. The Rockies will officially add Rumfield to the active roster shortly before Friday's season opener in Miami. Though Schaeffer didn't specifically outline what Rumfield's role will look like, the 25-year-old should be in line for regular starts at first base to begin the season, at least against right-handed pitching. The right-handed-hitting Kyle Karros could be a candidate to spell the left-handed-hitting Rumfield when the Rockies face southpaws.