Rumfield is making a case to be the primary first baseman for the Rockies to begin the season, Stephen Harding of MLB.com reports.

Rumfield was very productive in the minor leagues while working his way through the Yankees' minor-league system, but he was ultimately blocked and never got a chance to reach the majors. His outlook changed when he was traded to the Rockies in late January, and he has taken advantage early in spring, slugging three home runs across 16 at-bats while striking out only once. Harding currently projects Rumfield to start at first base against right-handed pitching, with Blaine Crim a potential complement to step into the lineup against lefties.