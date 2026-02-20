Rumfield will have a chance to win a roster spot at first base this spring, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

The Rockies acquired Rumfield in an unheralded trade in late January, but he'll have the chance to immediately contribute for his new club. Colorado has competition across most of its infield this spring, but manager Warren Schaeffer said that the starting role at first base is "wide open." Rumfield was previously blocked in the Yankees organization, but he posted a 121 wRC+ across 587 plate appearances at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2025. He also won a Gold Glove with Double-A Somerset in 2023, so his glove could also help his case for a roster spot.