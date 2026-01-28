The Rockies acquired Rumfield from the Yankees on Wednesday in exchange for Angel Chivilli, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Rumfield has been a quality performer the last two seasons in the minors, finishing the 2025 campaign with a .285/.378/.447 batting line, 16 home runs and a 70:108 BB:K over 138 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He appeared unlikely to get much of an opportunity with the Yankees, at least not in 2026, but in Colorado, Rumfield could compete for the Opening Day first baseman job. Rumfield is not currently on the 40-man roster.