Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Activated and optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies activated Gordon (oblique) from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Gordon is over his oblique strain, but the Rockies have elected to keep him at Albuquerque where he had been on his rehab assignment rather than adding him back to the major-league roster. The righty will be part of Albuquerque's rotation.
