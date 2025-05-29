Gordon (1-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 4.2 innings.

Gordon fell behind quickly by allowing a run in the first inning, but Chicago was able to put just one additional run on the board (on a Pete Crow-Armstrong solo homer in the fourth frame). While Gordon notched just six whiffs and a single strikeout, he was effective in getting the ball over the plate, throwing a first-pitch strike to 14 of the 19 batters he faced and firing 56 strikes overall on 79 pitches. The right-hander gave up four earned runs over 6.1 frames against Detroit in his season debut May 8, but he's been steadier since then, allowing just four runs over 10.2 innings across his subsequent two starts against a pair of powerhouse offenses in the Yankees and Cubs. Ryan Feltner (back) is nearing a return from the IL, which could impact Gordon's spot in the rotation, but for the time being the latter is lined up for a road matchup against Miami next week.