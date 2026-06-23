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Rockies' Tanner Gordon: Rehab start coming Wednesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gordon (hip) is slated to make a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Gordon threw three innings of live batting practice Saturday without issue, so he'll move on to the final step of his recovery from a right hip impingement by heading out on a rehab assignment. Assuming that the right-hander is able to build up to around five innings or 70 pitches in his start Wednesday, Gordon could get the green light to return from the 15-day injured list next week. Once he's activated, Gordon will likely be plugged into the rotation spot that currently belongs to Sean Sullivan, who has posted a 10.29 ERA and 1.86 WHIP through his first two big-league starts.

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