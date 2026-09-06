Gordon allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Gordon was able to avoid giving up a home run, but a decent start fell apart in the fifth frame. Since the start of August, he's given up 20 runs (18 earned) over 35.1 innings across seven games, providing uneven performances, though the Coors Field effect has had a large role in that. Overall, he has a 5.40 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 76:17 K:BB through 93.1 innings over 21 games (nine starts). Gordon is projected to make his next appearance at Detroit.