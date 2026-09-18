Gordon (1-5) took the loss Thursday against the Padres, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out three.

Gordon was throttled early in hitter-friendly Colorado, surrendering each of his seven runs in the second inning. The right-hander gave up double-digit hits for a second consecutive start, and now he's coughed up at least four runs while working fewer than five innings in three straight outings. He'll take a 6.01 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 84:20 K:BB over 100.1 frames into his next scheduled appearance at home versus Arizona, which will likely be his final start of 2026.