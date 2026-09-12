Gordon allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out five batters over four innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Saturday.

Of the Tigers' 10 hits against Gordon, four -- including a Kevin McGonigle solo homer -- went for extra bases. It was the second time this season the righty hurler has surrendered double-digit hits and the ninth time he's yielded at least four earned runs. Gordon had a promising two-start stretch to end August during which he gave up just two runs over 12 innings, but since then he's allowed nine runs across his subsequent two outings spanning 8.2 frames. He'll carry a season-long 5.55 ERA into his next start, which is tentatively slated to be a matchup versus San Diego at Coors Field.