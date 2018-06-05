Rockies' Terrin Vavra: Grabbed by Rockies with 96th pick
The Rockies have selected Vavra with the 96th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Hailing from the University of Minnesota, Vavra hasn't faced the greatest competition in the Big 10, but he comes from a baseball family, with his father working as a coach in pro ball and his older brothers also getting selected in previous drafts, although Terrin is the best prospect in the family. His above-average hit tool is his best skill, as he has a smooth swing from the left side, and is excellent at making contact. Vavra is an average runner and lacks impact power, but he could post some impressive numbers playing in the hitter-friendly locations in the lower levels of the Rockies farm system.
