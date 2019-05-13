Vavra went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and two doubles for Low-A Asheville on Monday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Vavra posted a huge day in his first-ever game as a designated hitter, providing both runs in a 2-0 win for Asheville, while also stroking a pair of two-baggers. The prolific power showing is notable, as Vavra had gone yard three times in 32 games coming into this contest, per Dykstra. The 2018 third-round pick out of the University of Minnesota is now slashing .320/.408/.549 for the Tourists, so he's making a case for a move up in the Rockies' system.