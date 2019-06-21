Vavra went 4-for-7 with two homers and six RBI for Low-A Asheville on Thursday.

Vavra went off in this contest, cranking his seventh and eighth long balls of the season as part of an epic 26-run explosion by the Tourists. The 22-year-old is having no trouble in the South Atlantic League, as this performance brings his slash line up to .331/.401/.531 through 245 at-bats, so there's little more he can do to make a case for a move up to High-A at this point.