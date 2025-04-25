The Rockies transferred Estrada to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Estrada has been on the injured list since Opening Day due to a fractured right wrist, and his move to the 60-day IL will ensure he remains out until at least late May. Owen Miller was selected to the active roster Friday in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Begins season on IL•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Out with fractured wrist•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Removed early Saturday•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Good start with new club•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Nabs one-year deal with Colorado•