The Rockies agreed to a one-year contract with Estrada on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Estrada slashed only .217/.247/.343 over 96 games for the Giants in 2024 and finished the season off the 40-man roster. However, the 28-year-old infielder hit .266/.319/.408 while averaging 14 home runs and 22 stolen bases from 2022 to 2023. He should slot in at second base for the Rockies and immediately gains some fantasy appeal playing half his games at Coors Field.