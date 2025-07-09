Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Estrada is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
It's the second straight day that Estrada is out of the lineup, so he could be dealing with some sort of physical issue. The Rockies could have more information on the veteran infielder's status soon. Kyle Farmer is starting at second base and batting eighth Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Day off Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Brings home four runs•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Three base knocks and steal in win•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Absence continuing Sunday•
-
Rockies' Thairo Estrada: Not in Saturday's lineup•