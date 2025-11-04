Colorado declined it's mutual option with Estrada (hamstring) for the 2026 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Harding notes that Estrada is eligible for arbitration, so he'll remain on the club's 40-man roster for the moment. Estrada appeared in only 39 games in 2025 due to various injuries, including a hamstring issue that forced him to be shut down for nearly the last two months of the regular season. He slashed .253/.285/.370 with three home runs, 21 RBI, one stolen base and 14 runs scored.