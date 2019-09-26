Melville took a no-decision during Wednesday's loss to the Giants, giving up one run on four hits and two walks with a pair of strikeouts across five innings.

It was a strong outing for the right-hander, who surrendered his only run of the night via an RBI single by Kevin Pillar in the third inning. Melville closes out the season with a 2-3 record, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 24:14 K:BB across seven starts.