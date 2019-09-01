Melville (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies fell 11-4 to the Pirates, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over only two innings. He struck out one.

After two excellent starts to begin his stint in the Colorado rotation, Melville simply didn't have it Saturday -- Kevin Newman took him deep on the first pitch he threw, and it was downhill from there. The right-hander still has a 3.21 ERA since his promotion, but his 1.43 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 14 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good. Melville will next take the mound Friday in San Diego.