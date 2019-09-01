Rockies' Tim Melville: Gets quick hook in loss
Melville (1-1) took the loss Saturday as the Rockies fell 11-4 to the Pirates, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over only two innings. He struck out one.
After two excellent starts to begin his stint in the Colorado rotation, Melville simply didn't have it Saturday -- Kevin Newman took him deep on the first pitch he threw, and it was downhill from there. The right-hander still has a 3.21 ERA since his promotion, but his 1.43 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB through 14 innings suggests he's been more lucky than good. Melville will next take the mound Friday in San Diego.
More News
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Records five shutout frames•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Receives another turn•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Shuts down Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Starting in place of injured Gray•
-
Orioles' Tim Melville: Receives invitation to spring training•
-
Orioles' Tim Melville: Inks minor-league deal with Orioles•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....