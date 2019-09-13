Rockies' Tim Melville: Hit hard by Cardinals
Melville (2-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cardinals.
Melville was sunk by the long ball, as he surrendered four home runs in his three innings of work. While he's now gotten hit hard at home in each of his last two outings -- he's allowed 10 earned runs in five innings -- Melville has pitched very well on the road, yielding just three earned runs across 12.2 frames. However, his next scheduled start is currently Tuesday at home against the Mets.
More News
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Whiffs eight in win•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Gets quick hook in loss•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Records five shutout frames•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Receives another turn•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Shuts down Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Tim Melville: Starting in place of injured Gray•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Surviving the loss of Yelich
Replace Christian Yelich? Are you serious? Scott White weighs in on a particularly devastating...
-
Early catcher rankings for 2020
As we begin our look ahead to the 2020 rankings, Scott White breaks down a historically thin...
-
Waiver Wire: Luzardo still worth it?
Jesus Luzardo is finally getting the call, but is it too little, too late for Fantasy players?...