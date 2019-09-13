Melville (2-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one across three innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cardinals.

Melville was sunk by the long ball, as he surrendered four home runs in his three innings of work. While he's now gotten hit hard at home in each of his last two outings -- he's allowed 10 earned runs in five innings -- Melville has pitched very well on the road, yielding just three earned runs across 12.2 frames. However, his next scheduled start is currently Tuesday at home against the Mets.