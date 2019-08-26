Rockies' Tim Melville: Receives another turn
Melville is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Braves, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
After Jon Gray (foot) and Kyle Freeland (groin) landed on the injured list last week, Melville would have been in good shape to pick up a second turn through the rotation regardless of how he performed in his Rockies debut Aug. 21, but the right-hander earned another start on merit. He claimed the win in a road start against the Diamondbacks, tossing seven innings of one-run ball and allowing only two hits and two walks. The 29-year-old's body of work at Triple-A Albuquerque this season (5.42 ERA, 1.59 WHIP in 96.1 innings) was far less impressive, however, making Melville difficult to trust as he returns to the mound Monday for an outing at Coors Field.
