Rockies' Tim Melville: Records five shutout frames
Melville tossed five scoreless innings while allowing five hits with three walks and six strikeouts during a no-decision against the Braves on Monday.
Unfortunately, Melville didn't earn the win because the Rockies scored just one run and blew their small lead in the ninth. However, the 29-year-old has been impressive through two starts, yielding just one run in 12 frames. He is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 10 strikeouts during those two outings. One would think Melville has earned another start, and his turn in the rotation will pop up again Saturday at home against the Pirates.
