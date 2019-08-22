Rockies' Tim Melville: Shuts down Diamondbacks
Melville (1-0) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Melville was called up to make a spot start after Jon Gray (foot) was suddenly placed on the 60-day injured list. He turned in a strong effort, with a solo home run by Ketel Marte being his only big mistake of the contest. Of note, 13 of his 21 outs came on flyballs, a factor that may hold him back in home starts at Coors Field. It remains to be seen how the Rockies will use Melville going forward, though this was his first major-league start since 2017.
